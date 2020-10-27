COVID-19: Maharashtra reported around 2 lakh crimes, 34 crores fine, 41,826 arrested during lockdown

- Advertisement -

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that since the lockdown started, the state has so far imposed 2 lakh 88 thousand offenses under section 188 and 1347 illegal traffic offenses during COVID-19 lockdown.

From March 22 to October 25, around 2,88,029 offenses under Section 188 were registered in the state and 41,826 persons were arrested. 96,705 vehicles were seized. 34 crore 61 lakh 84 thousand 858 for various crimes. A fine was imposed. Police forces, the health department, doctors, and nurses are working day and night to combat Corona. But some evil tendencies are attacking them. The police department has been directed to take strict action against such attackers.

- Advertisement -

During this time there were 379 incidents of assault on police. 903 persons have been arrested and further action is being taken. The 100 number of the police department is working 24 hours in all the districts. During the lockdown, there were 1,14,159 calls to the phone, all of which were well received. During this period, cases were registered against 1347 vehicles carrying illegal vehicles. 96,605 vehicles were seized. Of the 26,247 corona victims in the state, 24,329 have been released in an ongoing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, a total of 280 police personnel/officers including 253 police and 27 officers were killed. Control rooms have been set up all over the state for the police to take immediate action if they notice any symptoms related to corona.

- Advertisement -

Every citizen of the state is expected to participate in the fight against Corona. We also all have a big responsibility to maintain social distance. The Home Minister has appealed to all to cooperate by following the rules.