Thousands of cars impounded, people were slapped with challans and above all lock down once again had crippled the life of Mumbaikar. As many as 4,938 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far and 60 of them have succumbed to the viral infection, 38 of the 60 deceased were from the Mumbai Police force. As many as 3,813 of the 4,938 infected police personnel have recovered from COVID-19 disease while over 1,000 others are currently under treatment. The number of the offences registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has risen to 1,39,702 since the lockdown came into force. A total of 29,298 arrests were made for violation of the lockdown norms and 85,780 vehicles impounded. There have been 290 instances of assaults on policemen and 860 arrests were made. The state’s virus tally crosses 1.86 lakh while Mumbai’s case count reaches 80,699. Maharashtra reported its highest ever single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases at 6,330, taking the state’s tally to 1,86,626. This is the first time the state saw over 6,000 new cases. The number of active cases, however, are at 77,260 in the state and the total number of patients discharged so far are 1,01,172. Mumbai, reported 1,554 new cases today taking the maximum city’s tally to 80,699. With 57 new deaths reported today, Mumbai’s death toll stands at 4,689. Number of active cases in Mumbai are at 25,311 and 50,691 patients have recovered so far.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with 349 new cases as of Friday with the total number of cases reaching 41,349. Number of active cases in Thane are at 23,880 and 16,443 patients have recovered so far. The state reported 125 deaths. Of these, 110 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 15 are from the previous period. Mortality rate in the state is at 4.38% and recovery rate is at 54.21%. Currently, 5,72,032 people are in home quarantine and 41,741 people are in institutional quarantine. Out of 10,20,368 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 have been tested positive (18.29%) for Covid-19 until today. There are 114 laboratories functional in the state for Covid-19 testing – 64 government ones and 50 private ones. While 7,715 tests are being conducted per 10,00,000 population in the state, the same at the national level is 6,334. By 1 July, 2020, 90,56,173 tests have been done across the country, 11.26% of which have been in Maharashtra.

Even as per reports published around more than 50,000 people have been screened at Mumbai airport including those arriving from Nepal, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia; in addition to those from Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Korea and japan. 85 passengers who showed symptoms were quarantined and later on, except two, who are under observation, all others were discharged. we all know; the population of Mumbai is too much as compared to its size. People sleep in layers in small rooms. Population density is 76,790 per square mile, approximate Population is 14,350,000 that means 187 Square miles, world’s biggest slum is here in the city. Dharavi is the world’s most populated slum with a population of over one million people. They stay in huge numbers in small rooms. Some of the shacks are right on the gutter and nallahs. There is absolutely no practical way to implement social distancing. They have no money to keep themselves sanitized and they can’t quarantine themselves. For them, living a quarantine life is also inviting death. Which means, if a virus spreads in these areas then it’s almost impossible to contain it

In Maharashtra a number of cases are still in limit considering the population of just one of the cities of Maharashtra that is Mumbai where even if a person sneezes or coughs and if the virus is spreading then there should be at least lakh of cases of coronavirus easily affecting people. Anyway, State governments are taking precautions and that’s one good thing. But how can you stop the lifelines of a city or state, that is local transport which is the place where a jam-packed crowd is there and interacts in all ways and no hygiene can help. And the State Govt. and people are still slow in reacting to any precautions and not like Kerala. Kudos to the Kerala Govt. and especially the people of Kerala who cooperates in all sense to the advisories especially the economically weaker sections like daily wage workers, auto rickshaw drivers. They are promptly supporting the Govt. and its directives rather than worrying about their daily income. While we see in Mumbai, Delhi and other places it is absolutely ridiculous. Neither the State Govt. is strict on implementing precautions nor the people. It’s a casual attitude. Can’t people do away with shopping, roaming around and creating a crowd wherever it is. This clearly shows that State governments and owners are more worried about business than people’s health. Nobody understands the fact that even if 50% of people do not venture out and make a crowd the rest 50% can at least stay at a distance between two people so that the spreading of viruses decreases.

Furthermore, the fake news spread was way faster than the pandemic, some opposition party leaders were assigned to make fast noises and spreads. ‘Fake News Media’ and political opponents were hyping the coronavirus situation, there were videos and voices circulated heavily across social media. Mumbai’s battle against the coronavirus had many hindrances – large crowds, a stretched health system and inadequate infrastructure. But beyond these, familiar foes are rearing their heads: misinformation and fake news. Through its vast social media networks, a wave of inaccuracy is spreading on coronavirus, which causes an illness known as COVID-19. From offering unverified home remedies to tackle the virus, to floating fake advisories asking people to avoid foods such as ice cream and chicken, and sharing conspiracy theories, Indians’ phones are being flooded with misinformation. Above all how Maharashtra CM is incapable and how his government needs to be toppled, if such is the arrogance of people how one can bring harmony and health to state. What we all need to do is, cooperate and come out of the present situation.

