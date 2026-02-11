CPCB Orders Immediate Shutdown of Two Units at Parli Thermal Power Plant Over Severe Pollution Violations 2



The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed Maharashtra authorities to immediately shut down Units 6 and 8 of the state-run Parli Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Beed district over serious pollution violations, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

In a letter dated February 5 to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman, the CPCB cited multiple instances of non-compliance, including excessive particulate matter (PM) emissions and operation without valid consent.

According to the letter, PTPS was first issued a notice in July 2015 for installing Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring Systems. A CPCB inspection in 2018 found significant violations, including alarmingly high PM emissions from Units 6 and 8 and prolonged operations without valid clearance from the MPCB. A closure direction was issued in May 2018, following which the power station sought revocation and submitted compliance reports.

However, during a fresh inspection in May 2025, Units 6, 7 and 8 were found operational despite earlier closure orders. Their Consent to Operate had expired in December 2024. Emission levels recorded were 87 mg/Nm³, 85 mg/Nm³ and 91 mg/Nm³ for Units 6, 7 and 8 respectively—far exceeding the prescribed limit of 50 mg/Nm³.

Inspectors also reported continuous leakages from the raw effluent pump house into a nearby drain, direct discharge of untreated sewage and ash slurry into natural drains, and the absence of mandatory third-party safety audits of ash dykes since 2019. The ash dyke areas were reportedly accessible to illegal excavators, posing potential environmental risks. Irregularities were also observed in the storage of used waste oil and the absence of dust suppression systems at coal storage yards.

The CPCB has asked the MPCB to take immediate action, including enforcing the closure of Units 6 and 8 to ensure compliance with environmental norms.

Officials at the Parli Thermal Power Station said they had not yet received the communication. “Once we receive it, we will respond appropriately,” a senior official stated.