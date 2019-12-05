An unemployed youth Ayman Khan residing in Balkum area of Thane district was duped for Rs 90,000 by a fake company named ‘Tata Group Of Companies’ which had lured to provide him job overseas. According to the complainant, he received an email from the said company on December 2 stating that “he is selected for an interview in Tata Group Of Companies for overseas job”

Since the man was unemployed from past few months, he thought about applying for the job hence he replied on the email and followed instructions written on the email. The victim said after clicking on the given link it took him to a Google sheet where it asked for him to provide personal details like name, address, phone number, passport size picture, aadhar card copy and passport copy. Khan followed the procedure and submitted the details.

After submitting all the details, a person named Sandeep Singh called the victim claiming to be HR Manager of Tata Company. Subsequently, Singh asked Khan to provide his bank account name, IFSC code, branch name etc and told him to download quick team review application which generated a 10 digit unique ID. When Khan clicked on that link Rs. 90,000 were debited from his account instantly.

After the incident Khan approached Kapurbawdi police station in Thane and narrated the ordeal. However, as per the victim’s statement the police have forwarded the case to the Cyber Crime cell of Thane.

The victim contacted Afternoon Voice and disclosed about the fraudster incident which happened with him. He said, “It was the only saving I had from the past one year. When I approached the police station to file a complaint police failed to register FIR. I am worried that the accused might do identity theft or any other kind of cyber crime and criminal activity against me. I also contacted ICICI bank but they failed to cooperate with me.”

“The bank must help me get my money. It’s the moral and humanitarian responsibility and accountability of the bank to get that money recovered from the fraudster’s bank. I’ll approach the RBI if ICICI doesn’t help me. Fraudster’s bank must be held accountable and responsible for this fraudulent deed,” he added.

When AV spoke to the Senior Police Inspector and Investigation Officer Anil Deshmukh of Kapurbawdi Police Station he said, “We have registered a Cyber Crime case against unknown persons, in which the victim was scammed for Rs 90 thousand in bid for offering a job. These kinds of online frauds are difficult to investigate and also takes time. Still we are locating the IP addresses and the account details where the money is transferred.”

Fake job rackets and cyber crime are taking place very frequently. Even though the government, banks and police are making efforts to educate and to make aware people about the cyber crime and the harm of disclosing their banking details, there are rising crimes in India, the judiciary should take strong steps to eliminate such kind of crimes.