Cyclone Montha: Tiruvallur on High Alert, Schools Closed as Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu 2

As Cyclone Montha edges closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, Tamil Nadu is witnessing heavy rainfall, with Tiruvallur district among the worst affected areas. The Tiruvallur District Collector, M. Prathap, declared a holiday for all schools on Tuesday following intense overnight showers and forecasts of more heavy rain.

According to the Tiruvallur District Disaster Management Department, Ponneri and Avadi received 72 mm and 62 mm of rainfall respectively in the past 24 hours, up to 6 am Tuesday.

The Chennai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning across several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari.

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea until October 29, as surface wind speeds over the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. The name ‘Montha’ translates to a fragrant flower in Thai.

In anticipation of disruptions, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made a surprise inspection at the Command and Control Centre in the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation office early Tuesday. He reviewed traffic management in key flood-prone areas of the city.

Chennai too declared a rain holiday for schools, as officials continue to monitor the evolving weather situation closely. With Cyclone Montha intensifying, residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.