Cyprus Marks EU Council Presidency Launch in New Delhi; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Attends Reception 2

The High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus hosted a formal reception in New Delhi to mark the commencement of Cyprus’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The event, held at the Royal Ballroom of The Imperial Hotel, brought together senior government officials, diplomats, policymakers, and distinguished guests from India and abroad.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. Welcoming the gathering, Cyprus High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides expressed pride in Cyprus assuming the EU Council Presidency and outlined its core priorities, including economic growth, employment generation, innovation, defense cooperation, and strengthened transatlantic and global partnerships.

Highlighting historical ties, the High Commissioner recalled the longstanding relationship between India and Cyprus rooted in the Non-Aligned Movement, noting renewed momentum following recent interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cypriot leadership. He also announced a series of upcoming high-level visits, including Cyprus’s participation in the AI Summit, the Raisina Dialogue, and the President of Cyprus’s official visit to India in May 2026.

In his address, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh congratulated Cyprus and emphasized the growing convergence between India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the EU’s focus on strategic autonomy. He underlined expanding India–EU cooperation in digital transformation, clean energy, supply chains, and innovation, describing the partnership as a key pillar of global stability.