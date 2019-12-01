Mumbai : The most-awaited song of the year, Munna Badnaam had set the fans on social media buzzing with just the teaser release. After receiving a great response on the 2 songs out already, the entire film team has high expectation from this as well. The cheery and resounding song, Munna Badnaam was launched in association with Set Wet, the no. 1 hairstyling brand for men in India.

The makers of the film, associated with the uber-cool and youth brand Set Wet for the song. The hairstyling brand that’s most sought-after among the millennials not only had our Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan but also the latest Bollywood sensation, Warina Hussain grooving on its dance steps.

Salman conveys through the song, how he’s winning the hearts and being effortlessly stylish in the film. “Muchhon ka pahad bana ke and Set Wet ka Gel laga ke” seem to be his ultimate advice for all young munnas out there.

The song seems to be on the next on-loop playlist of everyone with brand announcing the #BeDabanggWithSetWet and #StyleLikeChulbul challenge. Viewers have to participate by sharing their dance video doing the hook step on the signature lyrics using the hashtags on social media. The entries will be judged by Salman Khan Films and a few lucky winners will stand a chance to win exciting hampers from Set Wet. While 1 mega-winner who perfects the Chulbul style with Set Wet will get a chance to meet the star himself.

Talking about her association with the song, Warina Hussain says, “It feels amazing to have been able to work with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva and get grooving with Set Wet doing the hair-game on point for men. It is my first special song and that too with Salman Sir. I am super excited, infact we actually bonded really well. And I must say Salman Sir looks effortlessly stylish in the song, Set Wet ka gel lagake”, she says with a laugh!” “I can’t wait to see all the fans take the #BeDabanggWithSetWet challenge and flaunt their #StyleLikeChulbul“

Producer Arbaaz Khan commented, “Munna Badnaam is a fun and energetic song. And I am glad we partnered with an equally fun and uber-cool brand, Set Wet. For Munna Badnaam, we are hopeful that it will set the standards high with Set Wet setting the temperatures even higher. I am excited about the challenge #StyleLikeChulbul and look forward to seeing all the entries. I have also started using Set Wet to hopefully to refine my hair-style game to match Chulbul”, he laughs off

The song is a new spin on the popular 2010’s famous item song, Munni Badnaam. The song features a dance-off between Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva along with actress Warina Hussain setting the temperatures high. Sung by Kamaal Khan, rap by Badshah, the song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.