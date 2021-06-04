Dear medical students face the exams boldly and don’t expect anything from the government

Image for Representative Purpose

Medical Students tried their level best to convince the government that they are not mentally prepared for offline exams but putting an end to the ambiguity regarding the pending second and third-year undergraduate as well as first-year postgraduate medical and dental exams, state minister of medical education Amit Deshmukh reluctantly said that exams will be conducted between June 10 and 30 in physical mode.

Although the examinations are almost there, the second and third-year MBBS, dental, and paramedical students pursuing medical education under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) are enduring their appeals before the concerned authorities to hold the exam on online mode. However, ignoring the objections of the students, MUHS is firm in its decision to hold the exams, scheduled to commence from June 10, via offline mode.

Some students shared their miserable conditions, some even posted pictures of their hospital admissions, some expressed their financial inability to reach the exam centre and many expressed their agony of not being mentally normal. When medical lectures and practicals can be taken virtually than the online exam can also be possible? You made students learn everything online; you slapped them with one after another exam date when they lost all the enthusiasm and that zeal you are asking them to return to centres.

Moreover, it is the duty of a minister and authorities to give an ear to students, listen to their problems, if they are not convinced, at least take them in confidence and convince them why their demands can’t be met. Or why the government is reluctant on office exams. There should be dialogue; lack of communication cannot be the solution. Government should take responsibility for the panic created among students.

The students have already submitted their letter to MUHS pointing out the situation where more than 3,000 students pursuing their medical education under the University have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or have a family member affected with it. Apart from this, the students also brought to the notice how this decision to hold an offline exam would compel them to fly back to Mumbai amidst the pandemic. Some are financially well off but most of them are not in that position.

The students who are signing online petitions also approached the authorities of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and stated that conducting online examinations amidst the recent surge in the number of COVID cases in the state can prove grave to the medical students. However, regardless of resistance from medicos, Education Minister Amit Deshmukh did not even bother to at least have a dialogue with them.

He just clarified to the media that conducting an online examination will not be possible especially because the Central Regulatory Board will not permit it. Moreover, the court also did not permit cancellation or to conduct the written and the practical exams of medical students in an online mode. Medical Dialogues had reported that UG exams for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and other health science courses were postponed till June 10. These exams, scheduled for June 2, would be held between June 10 and 30. Originally the exams usually take place during December January but the exams got deferred due to the pandemic scheduled for April 19.

Most of the students are at present in their hometowns, away from the college campus, because all lectures were being held online this academic year. To appear for exams in the physical form, they will all have to travel to their college, share hostel rooms with at least three other students and share a lavatory as well. What guarantee does the state or university give us that we will not contract the virus? Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has himself announced that we should not let our guard down. But on the other hand, medical students are being pushed to take several risks and appear for exams amidst such a crisis.

Hope they all gather the courage and appear for exams, they are the future of the Indian medical system, going through such hardship may add a lot to their experiences. All the best, nothing more to express.