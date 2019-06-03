In a disturbing incident a debt-ridden man of Bengaluru forcefully hung his 12-year-old son to a ceiling fan. The incident was shot on phone by the accused’s teenaged daughter.

The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as Geetha and his daughter cry and move around. The daughter is heard pleading in Marathi to leave her brother. The video ends abruptly when Geetha snatches the phone from her daughter’s hand. After the death of her son, Geetha committed suicide. Suresh also tried to kill himself but the daughter stopped him in doing so.

According to police, Suresh Babu, 43, is a sales executive while his wife Geethbai worked as a house help in a nearby residential locality. The couple was running a chit fund, in which they faced heavy loss. They had borrowed money from money lenders. When they failed to repay it, Suresh and his wife decided to kill themselves and their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Varun. On investigation, police found that it was a mass suicide attempt. Suresh has been arrested and charged with murder and abetment to suicide.