An unidentified decomposed body of a man who would be around 35 year old was found inside a rexine suitcase near the stream that lies between Harigram and Panvel.

According to police, the incident came to light when a tribal boy, who had gone to catch crabs from the river, spotted a hand hanging out of the suitcase. The curious man then called the Panvel police and informed about them about the bag. On receiving the phone, the police immediately rushed to the spot and saw the decomposed body of a man inside the bag.

The senior police inspector of the Panvel police station said, “The suitcase was found in the bushes just seven feet below the road and a few feet above the river. This particular area is less frequented by people. The incident came to light when a local boy, who had gone to the river to catch crabs, noticed the suitcase. He informed the police about the incident.”

The police feel that the suitcase might have been thrown out from a moving vehicle as it was found among the bushes. Currently, the police have registered a case against an unknown person. Further information is yet to come in.