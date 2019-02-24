BJP’s opposition for statehood to Delhi is its confession that Modi Ji lied to the nation, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while batting for full statehood for the national capital.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “BJP’s opposition to statehood for Delhi is its confession that Modi ji lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. People of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.”

The tweet comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief announced an indefinite fast which would commence from March 1.

“Yes, Delhi is India’s national capital, so let the Centre keep entire NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own govt, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated,” Kejriwal tweeted further.

Attacking the leaders of the ruling party who had pressed for similar demands, Kejriwal said, “Advani ji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da headed parliamentary committee endorsed it in Dec 2003, but it finally lapsed. Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites?”

The decision to hold an indefinite strike comes a few days after the Supreme Court had said that the Centre, and not the Delhi government, has the power to order investigations against corrupt officers in the capital. Opposing the order, the Delhi Chief Minister had termed the order ‘against the democracy’.

Delivering a split verdict, the division bench of the apex court comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and AK Sikri had held that the matter be heard and decided by a larger bench.

Justice Sikri said that transfers and posting of officers at the level of joint secretary and above will be under the domain of the L-G while other officers below joint secretary-level will fall under the Delhi government. While on the other hand, Justice Bhushan observed that the issue of “services” was totally outside the purview of the Delhi government.