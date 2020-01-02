Delhi fire: Factory collapses during rescue operation, several feared trapped

A major fire broke out at a warehouse storing batteries in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi in the wee hours of Thursday. During the rescue operation a portion of the building collapsed which led several people including three firemen who had entered in the building to douse the flames, got trapped.

As per recent report, thirty-five fire engines are on the spot. Also a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the site for the rescue operation.

According to the fire brigade, they have received a call around 04:23 am that a fire had broken out in a factory at Udyog Nagar in Peeragarhi. Initially they have sent seven fire engines to the factory.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped.”