The Delhi High Court rejected the petition of Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on March 20, The petition was to challenge the flying restrictions imposed on him by most domestic airlines. The HC turned down Kamra’s petition by disapproving his conduct in the flight, “This kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted,” the Court said.

Recently, Kamra was prohibited by five domestic airlines for disturbing Arnab Goswami, a well-known face in the electronic media for his high decibel TV debates in January on an IndiGo flight. The restrictions was later followed by a directive by the aviation ministry.

A Mumbai-based comic artist known for his critical views against the right-wing politics, especially on government-linear media houses, Kamra was prohibited by Spice Jet, IndiGo, Air India, and GoAir after he posted a video on his encounter with Arnab Goswami criticising him on his stand.

The ban on Kamra triggered criticism from his followers and others who certainly recalled how Republic TV reporters heckled opposition leaders in public places and even on flights.

“Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned,” Union Civil Aviation Minister H S Puri wrote on Twitter.

An investigation is conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA to see whether the companies violated any rules regarding the ban on Kunal Kamra. However, the Captain of IndiGo flight had written a letter questioning the ban and saying he had not been consulted.

Meanwhile, Kamra demanded a public apology and Rs 25 lakh for “causing mental pain and agony,” and also demanded for the revocation of its six-month ban.