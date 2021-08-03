Delhi priest rapes and kills minor; victim’s family was suspicious as her body was hurriedly cremated

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and then cremated by her attackers in Delhi on Sunday evening. The minor girl lived with her parents in front of the crematorium near the Delhi cantonment area. On Sunday evening she went to get cold water from a water cooler installed at the crematorium. This was her daily routine and the staff of the crematorium is known to the girl’s mother. Following which, the accused called her mother to show her dead body and told her that she died of electrocution.

DCP Ingit Pratap Singh told Afternoon Voice, “At around 5.30 pm Sunday, she went to get cold water from the cooler in the crematorium after informing her mother. At around 6 pm the crematorium’s priest Radhey Shyam and three others are known to the girl’s mother called her to the crematorium and showed the girl’s body stating that she got electrocuted while having water from the cooler. They also pointed out the burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and the blue colouring of her lips. Radhey Shyam, the priest called the victim’s mother and asked her not to inform the police about the demise of the girl. They scared her, stating that the police will register a case and the body will be sent for an autopsy, during which doctors will remove her vital organs and sell them. The four then cremated the body hurriedly.”

However, according to the police, the girl’s parents later alleged she was cremated without their consent. Subsequently, villagers gathered at the spot soon after the news spread, the villagers protest demanding the arrest of the accused on Sunday night. The accused are identified as Radhey Shyam, Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep.

A case has been reportedly filed against the accused under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. In addition, they have also been charged for murder, rape and criminal intimidation under sections 302, 376 and 506 of the IPC respectively.

DCP South West Ingit Pratap Singh, further said, “They received a PCR call on Sunday at around 10.30 pm at Delhi Cantonment police station regarding rape and death of a minor girl and her body being cremated. The caller also informed that around 200 villagers have gathered at the crematorium in Old Nangal.” “Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

FSL team and crime team were called to collect any evidence from the spot,” the DCP added. Police said the girl lived with her parents in a rented house near the crematorium.