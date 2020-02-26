On Wednesday, National Congress party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility for the “huge security lapse” in connection with the violence in Delhi. In the Delhi violence up till now 20 people, including a head constable died.

Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan Sule said, “The Centre should be held responsible for what has happened in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah must resign owning moral responsibility.”

She further stated, “It is a huge security lapse during US President Donald Trump’s visit. The home minister is responsible for it.”

Sule also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a “transparent” probe into the alleged security lapse.

“There should be an impartial probe into it…It is my humble request that the PM carries out a transparent inquiry into the security lapse,” she added.

Apart from Sule, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during the press conference at the national capital said Home Minister Amit Shah must resign. She also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking adequate steps to ensure peace in the national capital.

Since Sunday in the communal violence in Northeast Delhi, violence continued. Many shops, vehicles and houses were vandalised by protestors. The violence triggered after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

On Delhi violence, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “The Godhra model has been replicated in Delhi.” In the Godhra riots at Gujarat, over 1,000 people, mostly from the minority community, were killed.