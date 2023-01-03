Delhi | Image: ANI

Earlier on Sunday a 20- year- old girl was killed as her scooter was hit by a car in Delhi after which she was entangled on the wheels and dragged for hours which caused her death.



The incident was so bad as the woman had been dragged for hours her back was completely ripped off. A video has gone viral on social media which shows women being dragged by the car and killed

Delhi woman dragged by car, killed: The incident happened in the new year now the question is …is women is safe or not ?? All the culprits are in the jail but what the girl#Delhi#Delhiaccidentpic.twitter.com/6ZRuOHnXps — Kd. (@Idolkohli) January 2, 2023

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the Kanjhwala area where the girl was been dragged for kilometers as per the reports 5 people who were driving the car were drunk and she was completely ripped off. On this incident, Delhi Commission of Women Chief Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and issued notice to Delhi police.

The case has been registered at Sultanpuri police station where they have found the scooty in accidental condition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken Cognizance of this matter.

