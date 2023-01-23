Demand for creating a separate ‘Sindhudesh’ is increasing

Image: Video/Screengrab

Amidst the atrocities against minorities in the Sindh province of Pakistan, the demand for creating a separate ‘Sindhudesh’ once again is cumulative. This is the reason why the partition of Pakistan is necessary. The issue of Sindhudesh is heating up at a time when Pakistan is on the verge of default and TTP and Baloch insurgent forces are carrying out bloody attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. This is the reason that the danger of dividing an unstable Pakistan into four countries has arisen.

The then, Pakistan’s friend Taliban, has also become a menace to it and wants to capture the tribal areas of Pakistan through TTP. Meanwhile, Shayan Ali, a supporter of ‘Sindhudesh’ born in Pakistan and living in America, has announced that there will be a strong protest in the urban areas of Sindh. Not only this, in view of the injustice done to the minorities in Sindh, unpredictable catastrophic demonstrations are taking place continuously.

Last year there was a huge rally to make Sindhudesh. In that, PM Modi, Joe Biden and other leaders were demanded to help in creating a separate ‘Sindhudesh’ for the Sindhi people. The supporters of the movement claim that only Sindhudesh will be able to give rights to the minorities living in the Sindh province of Pakistan. Since it was annexed by the Pakistan Army in 1948, Balochistan has existed as a colony of Pakistan and Pakistan had announced it as a 5th province. Rather over the last seven decades, Pakistan, especially the military and bureaucratic elite from Pakistan’s Punjab province had introduced a massive quagmire to ask their own demand from the Govt.

According to the experts in the internal politics of Pakistan, if the Sindhis together with PoK and Baluchistan demand a separate country, it can be difficult for the Pakistani Government and the Army. In fact, for years, people of Sindhi and Baloch communities have been tolerating the atrocities of the Pakistani Army, in such a way that the Sindhis and Baluchis got together and started a movement for a different country, then it was very difficult for the Government and Army of Pakistan to maintain it. It will happen because due to inflation and worse economic conditions, dissatisfaction is emanating from the Pakistani people.

The demand for independence from Pakistan has arisen from Karachi, the economic politics of Pakistan, where thousands of people have protested vigorously, repeating the demand for separate Sindhudesh. For your information, let us tell you that this is not the first time that the demand for separate Sindhudesh has evolved from Karachi. In fact, Ghulam Murtaza Saeed, the leader of the Sindhis, had fought for a long time demanding a separate Indus.

The history of Pakistan has witnessed, the Army has overthrown elected governments many times. Protecting and training terrorists by the government and the military, atrocities against religious and linguistic minorities, and poor economic conditions prove that Pakistan is a failed nation. There is democracy in Pakistan to show the whole world, but the Army in Pakistan has complete control over the elected government there.

There was a massive rally to commemorate the 117th birth anniversary of GM Syed, the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism. People took out a pro-independence rally in Syed’s home town of Sindh. The Sindhi people consider themselves the descendants of the Indus Valley Civilization. This society kept moving forward in different forms and religions for the last 5000 years. Sindhi nationalists say that their province was forcibly occupied by the British and illegally given to Pakistan in 1947 against the will of the people.

It is said that the Muslims of Sindh were quite different from the Muslims of other parts of India. The Hindus here were also heavily influenced by Buddhism. Sindh nationalists want this area to be separated from Pakistan like Sindhudesh of Mahabharata. Its demand first intensified in the year 1967. GM Syed and Pir Ali Mohammad Rushdie took it forward. After the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in the year 1971, the demand for this Sindhudesh gained more momentum. The demand for the Sindhi language and identity was inspired by the Bengali language movement.

Meanwhile, an infamous Pakistani Army is persecuting the people of its own country. The atrocities of Pakistan’s military against people living in areas such as PoK, Balochistan, and Sindh are increasing, and now the people living in these areas loudly demand freedom from Pakistan. The atrocities of the Pakistan Government and the Army on people demanding a separate Sindhudesh are also increasing. To suppress the demand for separate Sindhudesh, the Government of Pakistan has registered cases against the people of the movement alleging nation, government, and state institutions under various sections of slogans, rebellion, terrorism and criminal conspiracy against them.