

After the vacation bench of Bombay High Court refused to extend the stay on effect of the bail order to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh beyond Dec. 27, the same has become effective from Wednesday, Dec. 28.

As per Deshmukh’s lawyers, they are making preparations related bail bond and sureties and other formalities to be completed before the special CBI court as per conditions laid down by the HC to secure release and are likely to furnish the same this afternoon. The CBI had told the HC that it would make efforts to get its application challenging the bail order listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Central agency had said that “despite best efforts” it made before the Apex Court, which is closed for vacation, it could not get a hearing in its challenge to the bail order and had sought further extension of the stay on effect of the bail order, which the HC vacation bench refused on Tuesday.