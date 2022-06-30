likely to take oath as CM on July 1 for third time

file photo

Maharashtra is all set to welcome Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister of Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde as the Deputy chief minister. Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolio with the BJP, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that there has been no discussion with the latter, however, adding that the talks will happen soon. The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumors surrounding them. A meeting of the BJP core committee took place at Devendra Fadnavis’ residence ‘Sagar’. State BJP in-charge CT Rave, other party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and several others are present to discuss further strategies.

The process for the change of regime in the state, which began with the rebellion of around 40 of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs under Eknath Shinde’s leadership, got a boost after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari on Tuesday night and asked him to order a floor test of the Thackeray government, claiming it had lost majority.Thackeray (62) resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari’s direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

“I don’t want to play these games. If those people who were brought up by Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) want to rejoice the fact that they pulled his son down then it is my mistake that I put my faith in them. I don’t want the blood of my Shiv Sainiks to spill on the streets and so I am stepping down from the CM’s post as well as that of an MLC,” said Thackeray in a televised address, that has garnered praise on the social media for his “grace and poise”, as many described it. The BJP’s strength in the House is 106, and it claims to have the support of at least 14 legislators, along with 50 rebel MLAs support. Meanwhile Eknath Shinde, who travelled to Mumbai from Goa to meet the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, has been granted a Z category security cover by the Centre.