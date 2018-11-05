The Kerala High Court on Monday ruled that devotees and media should not be barred from entering the Sabarimala Temple.

The court said that the state government should not interfere in day to day activities of the temple and ordered a department-level inquiry on policemen who had damaged the vehicles during the October 17 protests.

Meanwhile, amid tight security, devotees of Lord Ayyappa on Monday began the trek from Nilakkal base camp to the hill shrine of Sabarimala ahead of the temple’s opening this evening.

After the special ‘Athazha Puja’, the temple will get closed on Tuesday evening.

In the wake of violent protests during the monthly pooja in October, the state police issued prohibitory orders at Pamba, Nilakkal and other areas near the holy shrine, and are maintaining vigil on vehicles going towards the temple.

The Pathanamthitta district administration has imposed Section 144, prohibiting the unlawful assembly, in Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavunkal till November 6.

The Sabarimala Temple and its surrounding areas witnessed a series of protests in October over the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the females of all age group to enter the holy shrine. However, in spite of the top court’s order no women in menstruating ages were able to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple when it opened last time.