Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde, married one woman and had affairs with her sister too. The ladies took every advantage of social media and alleged the minister of raping and molesting them. He fell in love with an aspiring singer, Renu Sharma; presently she is trying her luck in state politics. Renu Sharma has a huge fan following on social media. She posts her videos with various public concerns and sometimes about the atrocities done to her. A doting mother and shattered woman summarize Karuna Sharma.

When Karuna was pregnant and went to her maternal home for a delivery, Munde had a crush on Karuna’s sister, Renuka. She says in her complaint that Munde promised her a break in Bollywood several times, but Munde fulfilled none of the promises. Renu says that Munde raped her several times in 1997 when she was just 17. Munde is her brother-in-law. The relationship between Munde and Sharma was of mutual benefit. She slept with him, asking for favours to launch her in the film industry.

Tagging former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, the singer wrote, “…My life is in threat, please help.” Rubbishing the allegations of rape, Munde said Renu Sharma was the younger sister of Karuna Sharma, with whom he had been in a consensual relationship since 2003. His family, wife and friends are aware of this. By mutual consent, they had two children, a boy and a girl. He has given his name to these two children. From the school certificate to all their documents, he mentioned his name as the parent of these children and they live with Munde. His family, his wife and his children from his first wife have also accepted them as family members.

Karuna Sharma is the mother of his children. Munde had also accepted the responsibility for her maintenance. He has helped her get a place in Mumbai. He gave her an insurance policy and her brother to set up a business. All these he has done in a good faith. However, in 2019, Karuna Sharma and her sister Renu Sharma started blackmailing the minister and demanding money. They also threatened to kill the Minister. That is what he told the media. Their brother Brijesh Sharma was also involved in all this.

Karuna’s greed for more money and lavishness has spoiled the equations between the minister and his wife. Earlier, she took to social media by alleging him on every occasion. Somehow her social media stunt has back-fired her because she was getting trolled by Munde’s supporters. Later on, mending her ways, she focused on social issues and finally made her debut in the panchayat elections, but could not win.

Meanwhile, Munde had lodged a complaint with the police on November 12, 2020. The matter did not stop here. In November 2020, Karuna Sharma published very personal and private material related to Munde on social media, intending to defame him and blackmail him. The process of reconciliation is underway through the lawyers of both parties. Against this backdrop, Munde claimed that Renu Sharma had posted ‘‘false and defamatory allegations’’ against him.

The dispute between Karuna and Munde is in court. Munde’s first and legal wife is all sorted and firmly supporting him in this battle. The second wife tried disputing, but since her children are at the mercy of the minister and the case in the court, Karuna had limited stunt to play.

Next comes Renu Sharma, all that she is cribbing about is launching her film and singing projects. Munde and she again had mutual relations, so the minister was not ready to compromise. Opposition leaders took the help of such women to defame many Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. In the recent past, Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik’s case boomerang on BJP’s Chitra Wagh became silent. Pune rape victim turns the table and spilled the beans of a purported conspiracy hatched by state BJP Women’s Wing Vice President Chitra Wagh. Karuna and Renu Sharma can be one of these episodes, instigated by opposition leaders, but they are failing in their conspiracy.