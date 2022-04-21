Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 30-year-old woman named Renu Sharma for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crores from social justice minister Dhananjay Munde. According to the complaint, social justice minister Munde, an NCP leader, knows the woman. After they registered the FIR at Malabar Hill police station, they transferred the case to the crime branch of the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Renu Sharma is Minister Dhananjay Munde’s estranged wife, Karuna Sharma. She earlier blamed Dhananjay Munde for Rape, and she also filed the case against him. She wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and filed a complaint. She said that they have taken no action in this matter so far.

Dhananjay Munde’s wife, Karuna Sharma, also filed a complaint against Dhananjay Munde for sexual harassment. The Renu Sharma singer Karuna Sharma’s sister said that she and Dhananjay Munde have known each other since 1997 when she was 16 to 17 years old.

Playback Singer Renu Sharma has pretended that Karuna Sharma had a love marriage with Dhananjay Munde and that she first met Munde in Madhya Pradesh at her sister’s house. He alleged that in 2006, his sister had gone to Indore for delivery when Dhananjay Munde came to his residence.