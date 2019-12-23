If there can be protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over India, how can Mumbai be left behind.

Just last week we saw two huge protests rallies in Mumbai, one in Bandra and the other at the August Kranti Maidan. On those lines, a huge protest rally took place at Dharavi on Sunday. Despite the numbers, the protest went off in a peaceful manner.The rally that got through at 2pm calmly got over at 5.45pm. The police on their part had ensured this by asking the organisers to keep a way from unrest.

Averred Joint CP (L&O) Vinoy Choubey, “There was a sea of people at Dharavi but the protest was peaceful. Senior inspectors and the zonal DCP were in regular touch with the organisers even before the protest. We monitored the crowd using drones and CCTV surveillance from the control room. The protesters too co-operated with the Mumbai police to make it a peaceful protest.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) region S Veeresh Prabhu said the crowd started gathering at the protest venue from 2pm and stayed back till 5pm.

He further continued, “The protest culminated at 5.45pm and the crowd took nearly 30 minutes to disperse. We had been conducting regular meetings with several groups of people before the protest. We had appealed to them to conduct the protest peacefully and they have co-operated with us. The local groups at Dharavi also helped us by ensuring the protest was peaceful.”