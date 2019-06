Writer-Director Manoj Sharma has just roped in yesteryear superstar Dharmendra in his Horror comedy film Khalli Balli produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies.

Dharmendra will be playing the role of Psychiatrist in the film. The film also stars Roja girl Madhoo, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaj, Ekta Jain, Yasmeen Khan, Brijendra Kala, Yogesh Lakhani and Asrani. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Lucknow.