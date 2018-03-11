Dhinakaran to announce name of his political party next week

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said that he would announce the name of his political party and unveil the flag in Madurai on March 15.

The Delhi High Court, on March 9, allowed Dhinakaran’s plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably ‘pressure cooker’, and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.

Delhi High Court on February 19 had reserved an order on interim application moved by TTV Dhinakaran, seeking permission for a suitable name for his faction and cooker symbol ahead of upcoming civic polls.

Their application for using a suitable name and symbol was moved in their main petition challenging the poll panel’s November 23, 2017 decision holding the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction as the real AIADMK and allotting them the ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

The municipal polls are expected to be conducted in April 2018.