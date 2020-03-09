On Monday, a fire broke out in slums of Dhobi Ghat at Byculla. The blaze was reported early in the morning at around 5:40 am, the fire department said. However, no casualty has been reported yet.

Maharashtra: Fire that broke out in Byculla has been doused. Fire tenders at the spot, cooling operation underway. No injuries reported. https://t.co/IpZmls79Ch pic.twitter.com/3vP4EZVg7z — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Incidentally, this is the third such incident that has been reported in a week. Similarly, there was a massive fire break-out in a godown at Jogeshwari on Thursday where no casualty was reported. On the same day, Level 1 fire was reported at Borivali.

The year 2019 was the busiest year for the city’s fire brigade having reported highest number of emergencies in the last few years. In December, the fire brigade was busy fighting a fire at Andheri’s Saki Naka in Asalpha. It took 48 hours to douse. Additionally, two people were trapped in the building and lost their lives. Few firefighters too were suffocated while dousing the fire.