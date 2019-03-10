Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has a solid clarity of what he wants to do: make films which have his trademark style and never chase stars to get his dream on celluloid.

The director, who has helmed mid-budget but critically acclaimed films like “Paan Singh Tomar” and “Saheb Biwi aur Gangster” series, has learnt over the years on how to avoid the pressure of having a star to headline his film.

“I don’t want to sound pompous but I want my films to be a ‘Tigmanshu Dhulia Film.’ Whether it’s a hit or a flop, doesn’t matter. I came to this industry to make films, not to make films with stars.

“Now I’ve learnt to not approach those producers with those kind of scripts where they will ask me to get a star. I don’t fall into that trap anymore,” Tigmanshu told.

The pressure on a director to get a star on board can be quite daunting.

Tigmanshu first hand experienced this while making his upcoming directorial, “Milan Talkies”, which earlier had several names attached to it, from Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra to Imran Khan.

Though conceptualised around 2011, Tigmanshu had to cross several roadblocks to finally make the film.

The filmmaker is now ready to release “Milan Talkies” on March 15, featuring Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Sikander Kher and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

The director, however, had to tweak the writing a bit as the film kept on getting delayed. Tigmanshu has often set his films, including “Milan Talkies”, in small towns and he says the reasons are that most of the intriguing stories come from there.