DMK Announces Candidates for 164 Seats; Stalin to Recontest from Kolathur 2

The ruling DMK on Saturday unveiled its list of candidates for 164 constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin set to recontest from his Kolathur seat.

Announcing the list at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Stalin confirmed that his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will once again contest from Chepauk-Triplicane. The party has largely retained its sitting ministers, MLAs, and senior leaders in a bid to maintain continuity.

Key leaders renominated include DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma. Subramanian, and E.V. Velu.

In a significant political development, former AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, has been fielded from Bodinayakkanur, a constituency he represented earlier before resigning as MLA. His associates, Paul Manoj Pandian and R. Vaithilingam, who had joined the DMK earlier, have also been given tickets.

Former minister V. Senthil Balaji has been nominated from Coimbatore South.

Earlier in the day, the DMK concluded its seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners under the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The Congress has been allotted 28 seats, including key constituencies such as Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi, and Karaikudi.

The DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, will contest 10 seats, including Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, has been allocated eight seats, including Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti, and Tindivanam.

The Left parties have also secured representation, with CPI(M) and CPI allotted five seats each. CPI(M) will contest from constituencies including Padmanabhapuram and Palani, while CPI will field candidates in Thalli and Bhavanisagar (SC), among others.

Additionally, the Vaiko-led MDMK has been given four seats, with some candidates contesting on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. In total, 11 candidates from alliance parties will contest under the DMK symbol.

With the candidate list and alliances finalised, the DMK has signalled a strong and coordinated push for the upcoming Assembly elections.