The DMK on Thursday staged a walkout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly following a sharp exchange of words between the treasury and opposition benches after remarks made by one of its MLAs were expunged by the Deputy Speaker.

Participating in the debate for demands for grants to the health department, DMK MLA R Masilamani recited a couplet from Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural,’ and made some remarks which were expunged by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman.

When DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan objected to it, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said only the remarks were removed and not the couplet adding the government had more respect and love for the saint poet Thiruvalluvar than the opposition.

Stalin led the walkout of his party members objecting to the removal of comments.

Earlier, when Masilamani referred to the low pass percentage of Tamil medium students (about 1.86 per cent) in the NEET, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said steps have been taken to ensure that students fared well in the national test.

During the zero hour, Stalin reiterated his party position that a Cabinet meet should be held and a policy decision (besides a resolution in the Assembly) be taken to facilitate the permanent closure of Vedanta’s copper unit in Tuticorin district.