Placeholder canvas
Friday, February 9, 2024
Support Parallel Media
HomeUncategorizedDonald Trump wins Nevada's Republican caucuses after being the only major candidate...
Uncategorized
Updated:

Donald Trump wins Nevada’s Republican caucuses after being the only major candidate to participate

Former President Donald Trump won Nevadas Republican presidential caucuses Thursday after he was the only major candidate to participate. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley skipped the caucuses, which are the only contest in Nevada that counts toward the GOP nomination.

PTI
By PTI
- Advertisement -
nevada, nevada republican, donald trump, trump

Former President Donald Trump won Nevada’s Republican presidential caucuses Thursday after he was the only major candidate to participate.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley skipped the caucuses, which are the only contest in Nevada that counts toward the GOP nomination. Haley cited what she considered an unfair process favoring Trump and instead ran in Nevada’s symbolic state-run presidential primary on Tuesday, when she finished behind the “none of these candidates” option.

Trump’s win in Nevada gives him all 26 of the state’s delegates. He needs to accrue 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the party’s nomination and could reach that number in March.

- Advertisement -
PTI
PTI
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

16,985FansLike
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

- Advertisement -

Related News

- Advertisement -

© Brandbuzz Multimedia Private Limited