In a shocking incident being reported from Mumbai, two constables and their informer allegedly passed inappropriate remarks on a girl. The three accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and passed lewd remarks at the girl who was waiting for her father. Out of the three accused, two are constables while one is their informer.

When the girl did not respond to the three accused, one of them allegedly urinated in front of her. The incident took place at the Mankoli Naka situated in Bhiwandi. The constable was identified as Shailesh Patel, the other one as Jadhav and the informer was identified as Dinesh Patil.

According to sources, the victim had appeared for a competitive examination and was returning from Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The victim was waiting for her father who was going to pick her up from Mankoli Naka when the accused approached her.

After the victim objected against the behaviour of the accused, he allegedly flew into a rage and assaulted the victim physically. When the victim’s father raised an objection, the accused allegedly ganged up against him and beat him up.

Following this, the victim’s father was admitted to a private hospital in Thane. A complaint was filed against the accused in the Narpoli police station. While talking to the Free Press Journal, Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector stated that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been arrested and are under the Magistrate Court’s custody for 14 days.