Heavy police bandobast was deployed outside Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s Bhandup bungalow on Sunday and senior police officers rushed to the spot to control the crowd that gathered there a s news of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid spread. Raut waved out to them a few times while the search was on. Around 7am, ED officials started searching Raut’s bungalow.

Around 4 pm, the ED asked him to accompany them to their zonal office at Ballard Estate. He left for the ED office with the trademark Shiv Sena’s saffron scarf around his neck, waving to supporters from the sunroof of his SUV.

Outside the ED office buildings, heavy police bandobast was deployed and barricades placed. Raut’s MLA brother Sunil and a handful of his friends were allowed to stand n ear the ED office building, which is guarded by CISF personnel.