Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited BJP and Shiv Sena to form the government but they were unable to prove their majority. So the governor has now invited NCP to form the government. The governor has given NCP time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to prove majority. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah’s silence on Shiv Sena-BJP tussle was very much surprising. The political scenario of Maharashtra took a dramatic turn. Arvind Sawant, Sena’s lone minister in Modi Cabinet, too resigned from his ministry. That meets the prime condition of NCP to align with Sena. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Governor has given them less time to prove majority on the floor. He further added that BJP was given 72 hours to stake claim but Shiv Sena has been given only 24 hours. With in this time, Uddhav not only asked his minister to resign for Modi cabinet, he also sought support from Sonia Gandhi.

When asked MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande he said, “Shiv Sena- BJP has betrayed voters who voted for the alliance. People will teach them a lesson in next election.”

BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said, “Essentially all spokesperson are not supposed to give reactions to media. Only Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil can speak on this issue.” And he just refrained making any comments. It is worth mentioning that people have voted the BJP-Sena alliance to the power. But Sena broke this pre-poll alliance on account of denied promises by BJP for the Chief Minister’s chair. Outgoing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied stating that there was no agreement on so called 50-50 formula and Amit Shah never assured Sena of sharing chief minister’s chair for 2.5 years tenure to each. Sena remained adamant for chief minister’s post till last moment and rifted apart. Eventually, CM Fadnavis resigned on November 8 as tenure of existing assembly was ending on next day i.e. November 9.

There are speculations that the BJP is going to replace Sena’s Arvind Sawant with Narayan Rane to irritate Shiv Sena. Rane had started his political career with the Sena but he abandoned party due to differences within. Later on, he joined Congress. After resigning from Congress he launched his own political party called Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha. Recent past he was about to join BJP and now he would be even given a ministry.

Addressing the media in Mumbai Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “Rather than going into if’s and but’s and anticipatory questions both the parties have been speaking to us however, all the talks are going on. Shiv Sena is the second-largest party. We have asked for more time, but the Governor has refused us.”