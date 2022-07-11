In the state of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the party’s interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting which was held today. After which the dual leadership structure which was followed till now and it will be put on end in the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.

A petition was filed by the former coordinator O Pannerselvam (OPS) for the stay in the Madras High Court. As the court was allowing Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party to hold its General Council Meeting.

The Madras High Court order was passed at 9 am and the General Council Meeting was led by Edappadi Palaniswami at the party office in Vanagaram. The meeting was chaired by the presidium chairman Tamil Mahan Hussain. In the entire meeting, approximately 16 resolutions were passed in which one resolution stated a squash of dual-leadership and it also created a post of General Secretary to ensure it elects a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party elections will be conducted in four months.

The second resolution which was passed in the meeting out of the 16 resolutions was It sought a Bharat Ratna which is India’s highest civilian honor for E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ and C N Annadurai and later Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

There is a huge clamor seen in the party for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14, 2022. The dual leadership in the party started after the demise of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the year 2016.

While today’s court hearing the ruling supporters of the Edappadi Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam were on the streets of Chennai and due to these clashes some people were also injured. The stones were pelted against each other, posters were burnt and banners were also burnt. The O Pannerselvam people also protested outside AIADMK’s headquarters in Royapettah.