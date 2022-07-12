Image: Afternoon Voice / Akash Nirmal

Nashik city educational institutes were closed due to continuous heavy rains. Flood-prone areas residents were asked to shift to safer places, officials said.

In the last 24 hours city received a total of 97.4 mm of rainfall. Rain has stopped for a short period giving its residents relief.

“The decision to keep colleges and schools closed today is to take as a precautionary measure. We are closely monitoring the rain situation,” an official from the district collectorate said to the media.

Many residents and shop owners have already shifted from flood-prone areas to safer places, he added.

State Disaster Response Force has also arrived in Nashik for assistance. Near Saptashrungi temple witnessed heavy rains on Monday located 70 Km from the city.

On the return route to the temple, water gushed over the protection wall injuring six devotees who were coming down from the temple. They were rushed to the temple trust hospital and taken to Vani for treatment, said temple authorities to the media.

Godavari river level rises due to continuous heavy rain witnessed in Nashik city.