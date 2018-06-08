The seventh session of Sikkim Legislative Assembly commenced today with the state government introducing eight amendment bills, including one for raising salaries and allowances of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and ministers.

As soon as the House convened, the Speaker K N Rai took up obituary reference of the ex-SDF MLA Laxuman Lepcha who passed away last month aged 76.

The House, led by the Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, mourned Lepcha’s demise before observing two minutes silence in his memory.

As soon as the legislative business began, R B Subba, who is the Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister, introduced the Sikkim ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Members of Legislative Assembly (Salaries and Allowances) Amendment Bill.

He said the bill was imperative due to price escalation in recent years to raise salaries and allowances of lawmakers which was done six years ago.

Subba also introduced the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Members (Payment of Pension and Medical Allowances) Amendment Bill which seeks to raise pension of the ex-MLAs.

Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who also holds charge of the Home Department, introduced the Sikkim Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Bill which seeks to amend a section of the Sikkim Essential Maintenance Act, 2000.

Similarly, the Sikkim Regulation of Transfer of Land (Amendment) Bill, was introduced in the House by Chamling that aims to ensure protection against alienation of the land holding of the category of the individual.

S B Subedi, Minister-in-Charge for Rural Management and Development Department, introduced the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, which proposed to provide a minimum of 20 per cent reservation of seats in gram and zila panchayat to Bhutia-Lepcha tribal communities.

The Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) Minister R B Subba, introduced the Sikkim National Law University (Amendment) Bill, which aims to enable the Department to initiate the process of establishment of the Sikkim National Law University and to bring this Act into force with immediate effect.

Subba introduced the Sikkim Regulations of Societies, Associations and other Voluntary Organizations (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to regulate societies, associations and other voluntary organization.

Lastly, Ugen T Ghayal Bhutia, the Minister in-charge of Tourism and Civil Aviation, introduced the Sikkim Greenfield Airport, Pakyong (Settlement of Claims for Loss and Damages) Bill, The bill provides for compensation and relief after ascertaining the loss and damages caused to the land and properties of the people living in the vicinity of the Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

The discussion and voting on all bills will take place tomorrow on the second and last day of two-day session of the Sikkim legislative Assembly, the Speaker ruled.