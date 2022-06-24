Eknath Shinde won the hearts of ignored Shiv Sainiks. However, another battle may break out in the lead up to the Election Commission. That would be the ‘bow and arrow’ of the Shiv Sena’s election symbol to be frozen first and then the Shinde group’s demand that we get it. In fact, the BJP will be more interested in Shinde and Kampu becoming BJP supporters in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is not strange that the BJP has some theoretical difficulty in doing so. Now Shinde Sena’s claim on Shiv Sena’s election symbol Dhanush Baan also seems to be confirmed.

One of the rebel MLS told Afternoon Voice under the condition of anonymity “Eknath Shinde is about to stake claim on the party’s symbols Bow and arrow. Uddhav Thackeray not only abandoned Hindutva but also Shiv Sainiks. We were never given respect, never allowed to meet CM. Our leader Eknath Shinde is about to take the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena and its election symbol.”

Another Rebel said “Eknath Shinde won the hearts of Shiv Sainiks with his boundless communication and support to us. When we were tired of waiting at Varsha Bungalow to get one glimpse of our leader Uddhav Thackrey, Shinde used to help her in every odd situation. We trust his leadership”.

Uddhav Thackrey took the party and its people for granted by distancing himself as king of the kingdom. He never realized the importance of keeping in touch with grassroot workers or giving them due respect. This baggage of emotions piled up and with time Eknath Shinde beautifully handled the situation by turning the tables. Shiv Sena Vs Shinde Sena battle has now become a battle for the ownership of Shiv Sena. With two-thirds of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, that is, more than 37, Eknath Shinde is now claiming that more than 40 MLAs of the party are with him and more MLAs of the party can join him in the future.