Eknath Shinde share a letter on Twitter, sharing their MLA’s sentiments with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In Letter it was mentioned, “For more than two and half year door for Varsha Bhawan was closed for Shivsena MLAs. We never had direct access to Varsha Bungalow. CM meets everyone on sixth floor but for use the door was always closed. After many requests we get a call to meet but we have to wait outside of the gate for hours”

Letter also added, “At the time of Hindutva Ayodhya, Ram Mandir issues, Aditya Thackeray was allowed, For others MLA they asked to not come at Ayodhya.” As we were not allowed to meet, NCP and Congress meet on regular bases, all these difficult time Eknath Shinde gave valuable support to each of them.