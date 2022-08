Image: Agencies

Maharashtra CM is unwell because of over-exertion that is the reason Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi to discuss with the BJP leadership about a tentative list for the state cabinet.

Cabinet expansion has been pending since June 30, when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis took oath.

If confirmed by Delhi, the Cabinet expansion might happen tomorrow, sources said.

Chief Minister is suffering from over-exertion and has been advised rest by his doctors.