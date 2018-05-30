Popular South Indian actress Vedhika Kumar is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut alongside none other than Emraan Hashmi.

Though Vedhika, 30, made her film debut in 2006 with ‘Madrasi’, she only rose to success after signing ‘Paradesi’ in 2013. Since then, she has been a big name in the South Indian film industry.

Vedhika has got experience in working across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. However, ‘The Body’, her Hindi debut film, will add another language in her kitty.

The film will also have Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the film will be jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The news was confirmed by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, on his Twitter.

He wrote, “Vedhika Kumar, who has acted in several South Indian films, will make her Hindi film debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in #TheBody… Costars Rishi Kapoor… Directed by Jeethu Joseph… Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom18 Motion Pictures”.