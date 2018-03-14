European think tank rebukes Pak for its proxy war in J-K

A European think tank on Wednesday made a strong statement against Pakistan’s proxy war in India’s Jammu and Kashmir in the United Nations.

Speaking at the 37th Session of UN Human Rights Council’s general debate, Director European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), Junaid Qureshi, said, “After three decades of Pakistan’s proxy war and the planned murder of our composite culture, Kashmiri boys, coerced and brainwashed into believing Pakistan’s propaganda, are laying down arms and returning to their families.”

“I would like to draw the Council’s attention to the fact that wailing mothers and crying fathers of Kashmir have in emotional pleas, begged their boys to shun the path of violence. The recent surrender of a footballer-turned militant has inspired dozens of other young Kashmiri boys to return home as well,” Qureshi added.

He further said that common Kashmiri people have rejected Pakistan’s merchandise of terror and Jihad in Kashmir. However, Qureshi said it is worrisome that Pakistan is blatantly continuing to export terrorism in the region.

“Yet, we worry, whether peace will ever return when Pakistan will blatantly continue exporting Terrorism,” he said, adding, “A staggering 70 percent of the 200 terrorists killed in the Kashmir Valley last year, were Pakistani Nationals.”

Director EFSAS highlighted that terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Muhammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are operating in Kashmir, are headquartered in Pakistan.

“These terrorist organisations continue to receive military and financial support from Pakistan’s Army and its intelligence agencies,” Qureshi said.

He urged the United Nations to intervene and stop Pakistan from exporting terrorism in the valley.

“The massacre of everything that my land used to be, has burdened the guardians of Human Rights in this building, with the liability to summon the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for an audit, and explain why its hands are stained with the blood of our children,” Qureshi said.