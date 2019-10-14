Planned Parenthood’s abortionists sometimes do a manual version to keep the baby’s head intact so it can be sold. The baby is delivered feet first and killed in the process. This is, of course, akin to an illegal partial-birth abortion. The fetal soup sold in China is nauseating to any normal human being, but are Planned Parenthood’s actions any less so? In China, the only people responsible for this human cannibalism are the paying customers themselves. But in the United States, because of the huge subsidies that Planned Parenthood receives from the American taxpayer, we are all “paying customers.”

According to Planned Parenthood’s FY 2013-2014 annual report, the supposedly non-profit organisation received a whopping $528 million. The US taxpayer is the single largest contributor to Planned Parenthood, providing some 41 per cent of its total revenue. Planned Parenthood committed 327,653 abortions in the FY 2013-2014, an estimated one-third of all abortions committed in the US that year. To put this number into perspective, Planned Parenthood abortionists are stopping a beating heart 37 times every hour, night and day, week after week, month after month. And there is another reason why we can make no claims of moral superiority over China. Unlike the People’s Republic, we are a democratic country. We elected the men to Congress who appropriated our money and gave it to abortionists like Nucatola. We elected the President—Barack Obama—who keynotes Planned Parenthood fundraising events. So we are all—collectively—responsible for doing something about Planned Parenthood’s dirty business.

Because of its trafficking in baby body parts, Planned Parenthood is already under investigation by the US House of Representatives and in several States, including Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas.

India may be little different, they may not be eating or doing any business on unborn babies but one thing is sure still the girl child is most unwanted and they are forced to get killed. There are 21 million “unwanted” girls in India due to parents favouring having sons instead of daughters, new government figures show. Released as part of India’s annual economic survey, the 2017-2018 estimate found that many couples had a “son preference” and would keep having children until they had a boy. Furthermore, the data estimated that there are 63 million women “missing” from India’s population — with 2 million more from every age group going “missing” every year — because the desire for sons has given rise to sex-selective abortions, and girls suffer disproportionately from disease, neglect, or inadequate nutrition. Economic and cultural reasons such as property passing on to sons rather than daughters, paying for a wedding dowry, and daughters moving to their husband’s house, all contribute to a preference for boys.

The situation on girl child has improved by leaps and bounds compared to even fifty years ago. Is a girl child completely accepted in the society? Not yet, but as years go by, improvement is a sure thing.

Why a girl child is not wanted? The base answer, I believe, is money. Once upon a time, parents would give a part of their assets to their married daughters as a way to help them be independent. These assets would be passed down to the daughters’ children. As years passed, this division that was wholly by ‘choice’ twisted up to be by ‘force.’ The in-laws would demand the parents to give more and more to them. What was a way to making sure your daughter’s future remained safe, became bride-price or dowry.

As poverty increased, the pressure to give dowry if one had daughters was enormous causing them to start hating/ disliking girls. Thus, birth of a girl came to be seen as an unlucky’ star. Not something to be celebrated, but something to be mourned. This was all compounded by the fact that girl were not allowed to get education, not allowed to work and not allowed to earn money. Thus, maintaining girls became an extremely expensive affair for the parents.

How to change this? Through education, equal work opportunities and banning the concept of dowry. I believe, the current generation will lead towards a better future for girl children. I can say I am seeing this myself, personally. After marriage, my mother was not allowed to work and was forced to leave her job. She was told that divorce was not a choice to be made. However, she was the first one to tell me – “Slap any man who tells you to stop working and that you should sit at home and pop out kids. Me and your father have given you such good education, forced you to study so that you can be independent and have choices if anything happens to you, the way it happened to me.”

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])