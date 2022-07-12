Image: Agencies

On Tuesday Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram joined the congress party. Ram who is also the Deputy speaker for the state said to PTI stating that “he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country to attain freedom.

While welcoming the congress party in Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla the AICC in-charge quoted to PTI stating “It is an indication of the winds blowing in the state”.

The BJP president Khimi Ram has also served as MLA twice from the Banjar assembly constituency of Kullu district from 2003 to 2012. In the past , the has served as Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha of Himachal Pradesh in 2007 and later was elected as BJP chief of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the report BJP President Ram stated to PTI “ I am not joining the Congress out of any towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought-out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh”.

Ram said that “ He is confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues including those related to the pension scheme” the statements as mentioned to PTI.

In a report mentioned to PTI Ram said “ We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help to form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh”. While welcoming the Ram in the congress others were also present on the occasion including AICC Secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu.