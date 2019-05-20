Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that exit polls are not the final decision but it indicates that BJP will retain power. Gadkari was speaking on the occasion of the launch of a poster of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ a biopic on Modi’s life which is scheduled to release this Friday.

“Exit polls are not the final decision but are indications. But by and large what comes out in exit polls reflects in the result,” said Gadkari.

Most of the exit polls have projected that the Modi government will retain power and the BJP led NDA will win 300 seats and comfortably cross the majority mark of 272.

On being asked whether he is in the race for the prime ministerial post-Gadkari replied, “I have given clarification about this matter 20 to 50 times. We have fought elections under PM Modi’s leadership and he will certainly become prime minister for one more time. The people of the country are once again supporting BJP.”

Gadkari expressed confidence that BJP will win the same number of seats in Maharashtra as in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.