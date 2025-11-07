Fadnavis Orders Probe into 'Serious' Land Deal Irregularities Involving Ajit Pawar's Son Parth 2

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in a land deal involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Calling the allegations “prima facie serious,” Fadnavis said a detailed investigation had been initiated.

The controversy centres around a 16.19-hectare land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa, purchased by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is one of two directors. The land, reportedly worth ₹1,804 crore, was allegedly bought for ₹300 crore, according to activist Anjali Damania, who posted details of the transaction on X (formerly Twitter). The land registration document she shared lists the market price at ₹294.65 crore.

अजित पवारांची ही केस …. एकनाथ खडसेंसारखीच नाही का ? मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस आता त्यांच्या लाडक्या उप मुख्यमंत्र्यांवर कारवाई करणार ?



पार्थ अजित पवार हे डायरेक्टर असलेल्या Amadea Holdings LLP नावाच्या कंपनीने, १८०४ कोटीची महार वतनाची जमीन ३०० कोटीला घेतली? ह्या व्यवहारात २… pic.twitter.com/kQgRlCSgh2 — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) November 5, 2025

Damania further alleged that the ₹21 crore stamp duty applicable on the deal was waived off within 48 hours, and the company paid only ₹500 for registration instead. She claimed the transaction showed signs of gross undervaluation and misuse of official authority.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he had directed the Revenue Department, the Inspector General of Registration, and the Land Records Office to compile a comprehensive report on the case. “I have requested all pertinent details regarding the case. The preliminary information appears serious. Once the full report is received, strict action will follow,” the CM said.

The probe will be led by IAS officer Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. Fadnavis also emphasised that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar himself would not shield any wrongdoing. “Our government is clear — if any irregularity is found, action will be taken without hesitation,” he said.

Activist Anjali Damania alleged that Amadea Holdings LLP, incorporated in December 2021 with an authorised capital of ₹1 lakh, has Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil as partners. The firm reportedly paid only ₹30,000 in registration charges for the ₹300 crore purchase.

The allegations have triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with the opposition demanding a transparent inquiry and accountability over what could be one of the state’s biggest land valuation controversies in recent years.