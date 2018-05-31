Debutant Atul Manjrekar’s directorial ‘Fanne Khan’s release date has been finalised. The musical drama will release on August 3 2018.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao and Divya Dutta.

‘Fanne Khan’ is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter to be a singer.

Aishwarya plays the role of a singing sensation, whereas Rajkummar will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor revealed his look from the movie. He will be playing the role of an aspiring musician.

Also, Rajkumar lost approximately 10 kgs for his character in the film.

The movie will also bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared camaraderie in ‘Taal’.

It will be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures.

The shooting for the same started in September 2017.