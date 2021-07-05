Father Stan Swamy accused in the Elgar Parishad case passes away

Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, passed away on Monday, ahead of his bail plea hearing in Bombay High Court, his counsel informed the court.

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital following a court order on May 28. The cost of his treatment at the private hospital is being borne by his associates and friends.

On Saturday, advocate Desai told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that Swamy’s health was critical and that he was still in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). The bench had then adjourned the hearing on Swamy’s medical bail plea to Tuesday and extended his stay at the hospital till then.

Last week, Swamy also filed a fresh plea in the HC, challenging section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which imposes stringent bars on the grant of bail to an accused charged under the Act.

On Monday, Desai said he will not be moving the HC for any urgent hearing on either the bail plea or the fresh plea challenging provisions of the UAPA.