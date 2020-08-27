Malvani police registered a defamation case against actor Punit Vashishtha, Youtuber Naman Sharma and director Sandeep Malani. For allegedly posting defamatory content on social media regarding Disha Salian after her death. The Borivali magistrate court granted permission to the cops to interrogate the trio. The police have issued a summons and asked them to appear for questioning in the next couple of days. After the actor’s death, many fake and derogatory posts came up on social media linking the two cases. Disha’s father Satish Salian had filed written complaints with the police on July 13 and August 5 and had demanded action against those who were defaming his daughter. On August 13 the Malvani police recorded Satish’s statement and a couple of days later registered a non-cognisable offence against the trio under IPC sections.

Actor Punit told Afternoon Voice that, “I received some forward, and based on that I made a post on my social media page related to Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput. When I realised my mistake, and I deleted the post. I apologise to Disha’s parents for it, and I have done the same on social media as well.”

“I was told to go to the police station today for questioning, but when I called them, they told me to come tomorrow, as they are busy with Ganpati bandobast,” he further added.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep said, “All allegations are false and baseless. I have not received any summons yet. I will definitely go and help the police in their investigation. I have not posted anything related to Disha on my social media handles. However, I’ve shared things related to Sushant.”

YouTuber Naman said, “It was done by mistake, and he has already deleted the post as seek pardon.”

Choreographer and Dancer Sandip Soparrkar said, “We all should have patience until investigations are done, posting random forwards on social media is an inappropriate act. One should respect the dignity of Disha as pleaded by her father.”

Navya Singh, an Aspiring Trans-Woman Model, said, “We should trust the judiciary and investigative authorities. This matter is very sensitive, and every individual need to be treated with utmost dignity while making social media posts, one should be careful because gossips and fake news spreads faster than the truth”.