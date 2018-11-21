Writer-producer Vinta Nanda’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia has confirmed that the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Alok Nath who allegedly raped her.

Nanda had lodged a complaint in October against the actor who allegedly raped and sexually harassed her in the 1990s. The FIR against Nath has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kapadia told agencies, “Vinta Nanda had registered a case against Nath after the latter filed a civil defamation suit against her. Pursuing that, she was called for investigations, queries, etc. She gave her final statement yesterday, and by the virtue of which the police felt that this is a fit case for an FIR.”

When asked if the case holds any water since it is two decades old, Kapadia said: “If there is substance today, I wouldn’t say that the case is old. The hurt of a person who is raped is still continued in nature in and out.”

Declining to speak about Nath, Kapadia said: “All I can talk is about my client. We are pursuing it (the case) and are getting good support from the public as well as women who have suffered in the industry and even the police.