A major fire broke out at high-rise building in Vile Parle on Sunday evening. As per report the incident took place around 7:30 at the thirteen storey building name Labh Shrivalli near Bajaj road in Vile Parle West.

Reportedly, the fire confined to 7th and 8th floor of the building. It’s been reported it’s a level two fire. Eight to ten fire tenders have reached the spot for the rescue operation.

Mumbai Chief Fire Officer said, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. At least four people have been rescued so far and the search for others is still underway.